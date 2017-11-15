Sonam Kapoor slams Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over his comment on homosexuality

Whether it is about women empowerment or any other issue, Sonam Kapoor has never shied away from speaking about it either to the media or on the social networking platform. The actress recently couldn’t hold back her thoughts when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made a comment on homosexuality.

Of late, self-proclaimed godman and Art of Living guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar gave a lecture at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi wherein he asserted that ‘homosexuality is a tendency that may change later in life and it is not permanent.’ While Sonam Kapoor couldn’t disagree more on the way homosexuality was claimed to be a ‘tendency’, the actress immediately decided to voice her opinion after she came across the speech.

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter as she came out in support of homosexuality and how it should be normalized in the society saying, “Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ it’s something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible.” She further lashed out on ‘godmen’ for proclaiming and spreading wrong concepts thereby calling them ‘irresponsible’ adding, “WTF is wrong with god men, if you want to learn something about Hinduism and culture it’s better to follow @HindolSengupta & @devduttmyth.”

Sonam Kapoor who is also an avid reader has often expressed her love for Indian authors. The actress, on the other hand, has always promoted varied causes on her social networking platforms.

Talking about her films, whilst we haven’t seen her on the big screen after the massive success of her film Neerja, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for a busy 2018 with releases like PadMan, Veere Di Wedding and Sanjay Dutt biopic in the pipeline.