Sonam Kapoor publicly apologizes to Sonakshi Sinha, find out why!

It has always been heard and read about that two actresses can never get along and it is all about catfights. But, the current generation of stars is changing those stereotypes. Well, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha recently proved that two actresses can be warm and affectionate towards each other.

Recently, Neha Dhupia’s chat show Vogue BFFs had Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha as the guests. During the conversation, Sonakshi said that once Sonam showed her unnecessary attitude. Neha asked Manish about his views on Bollywood’s fashion diva Sonam Kapoor and he said, “I think she is a real fashionista, and she is fabulous but I think Sonam has a lot more talent. She should definitely work a lot more. I mean she should do more films.”

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, had a different view. She said, “Once Sonam showed me a lot of attitude and I think that was kind of unnecessary.”

Reacting to the report claimed Sonam had shown attitude to Sonakshi, she publicly apologized to her for it. She said, “Thanks @ManishMalhotra @sonakshisinha sona I’ve always been warm towards you , don’t remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I’m sorry!”

Sonakshi was quick to respond and cleared the air by saying, “Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We’ve all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man. She will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, is currently promoting her upcoming multi-starrer, Welcome to New York. The film is scheduled to release on February 23.

