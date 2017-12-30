Sonam Kapoor to open standalone stores of her brand Rheson across the country

When Sonam Kapoor began her acting career in 2012, nobody thought that she’ll one day become the numero uno fashionista. The actress slowly and gradually showed that she stands out when it comes to her choice of clothes and the way she carries it. Since a long time, there were murmurs of she starting a clothing line. A few years ago, she unveiled that she along with her sister Rhea are indeed starting a fashion brand and it was named Rheson, after the names of the sisters. Finally, this year in May it had a grand launch.

Till now, the clothes of Rheson were available exclusively at Shoppers Stop outlets and its website. But now, Sonam is all set to launch a series of brick and mortar outlets to reach out to a wider audience. She said that she and Rhea had tied up with Shoppers Shop to enhance distribution. As a result, the clothes of Rheson were available in several places in India. But now, they plan to open standalone stores since that will give them direct access to customers.

A lot of companies are increasingly turning to the online space in order to increase their sales. Sonam Kapoor on the other hand is going the opposite way. But she believes that doing so will enable the brand to penetrate into different areas of the country. As of now, the plan is that the first Rheson store would be set up in Mumbai and then gradually, stores will be opened in other cities too.

And that’s not all. Sonam and Rhea Kapoor are all set to expand their collection. At present, they are selling women’s clothing and also bags. Now they plan to venture into menswear and accessories too. However, all the products of Rheson would be stylish and yet affordable since they want to target those who can’t afford expensive brand.

On the film front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in Veere Di Wedding which incidentally is produced by her sister Rhea. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Khoobsurat director, it’s all set to release on May 18, 2018.