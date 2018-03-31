Sonam Kapoor to meet author Anuja Chauhan to begin prep for The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor will soon step into the shoes of Zoya Solanki, the much-loved character from Anuja Chauhan’s novel “The Zoya Factor” which will be adapted for the big screen. The story revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency. She ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup.

Since Anuja Chauhan’s novels have been described as tailor-made for screen adaptations, Sonam Kapoor, who is a voracious reader herself, will soon meet the author to better understand her character.

Says a source, “Sonam wants to well prepare for her role in the film, a rom-com that touches upon superstition and luck. She is keen on understanding the story and her character in detail from Anuja Chauhan. Since Chauhan has penned the book, Sonam thought it best to meet her and discuss the book as part of her prep

Sonam Kapoor says, “I’ve read the book and absolutely love it. Anuja Chauhan has lived with the character and the book for so long and knows it better than anyone else. I look forward to meeting her soon to discuss Zoya before we start shooting for the film.”

Releasing on April 5 next year, The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in her upcoming women-centric drama Veere Di Wedding. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

Sonam Kapoor is also starring in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Directed by debutante director Shelly Chopra Dhar, it is slated to release on October 12, 2018.

