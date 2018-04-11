Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.04.2018 | 6:25 PM IST

Trailer of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding to release next week?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With rumours of an impending wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja failing to die down, now, we have got news about her next, Veere Di Wedding. After Pad Man this year, we will next Sonam in a completely different avatar in this chick flick. Considering that it also brings her together with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time, the film has garnered enough curiousity. Now we hear that the makers have finalized the release date of the trailer of Veere Di Wedding and it will be in April itself.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding’s trailer to release next week?

Yes, if recent reports are to be believed, the makers of Veere Di Wedding are planning on holding a trailer launch of the film somewhere next week. The tentative date is expected to be April 19. What more? Well, this will not be just a digital launch but an actual event along with the team of the film. These reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and the rest of the cast and crew of the film will be a part of the press conference that has been organized along with the trailer launch.

Speaking further, it is being said that, soon after the trailer launch, the team of Veere Di Wedding will also kick start the promotional campaign. Although the film has approximately a month and a half before its release, we hear that the actors have started gearing up for the promotions.

Also starring Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding is the first film that is experimented in Indian chick-flick genre. It also stars web-star Sumeet Vyas as Kareena’s leading man in the film. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is expected to be revolving around a road-trip and is set against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding. It is a summer release scheduled to hit the theatres on June 1.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan – Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding pushed to June 1

