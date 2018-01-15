Sonam Kapoor to fly to Geneva for IWC’s 150th Anniversary

Around this time last year Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen announced Sonam Kapoor as their brand ambassador. India’s poster girl for fashion joined the IWC family, after emerging as the undisputed icon for luxury and fashion in India and around the world, making her mark on some of the world’s most prestigious platforms.

Sonam kick-started her partnership with IWC in 2017 as she attended the 27th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in Geneva in 2017 alongside other prestigious guests and IWC brand ambassadors from across the world. The star now returns to Geneva to join the brand’s 150th anniversary celebrations on the 16th January at the Palexpo for a special black tie event.

At the celebratory bash Sonam will be joined by Tunisian actor Hend Sabry, Lebanese celebrity Raya Abirached, Lebanese Australian lawyer Jessica Kahawaty among others. Talking about the same Sonam Kapoor added, “It is an honour and a privilege to be associated with IWC and be part of their legacy. I admire IWC for its uniqueness and creative storytelling, which has characterized the brand throughout its history. I look forward to being a part of their 150th anniversary celebration in Geneva.”

Back on the film front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Veere Di Wedding.