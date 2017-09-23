Sonam Kapoor flies to Mumbai for a day for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for Veere Di Wedding in Delhi, will fly to Mumbai on Sunday, September 24th to shoot for Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

While Sonam Kapoor has wrapped up her portions in the film, the last minute additions were made to the story for which the Sonam was urgently required. As soon as Rajkumar Hirani reached out to Sonam and explained the new development, she immediately reworked her schedule for Veere Di Wedding. Sonam will return to Mumbai to shoot for Rajkumar Hirani’s film just for a day and will leave the next morning for Delhi for Veere Di Wedding.

While in town, Sonam Kapoor will also attend a fashion award ceremony where she is winning an award for being the fashion icon of the year.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic will feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma also have pivotal roles in the film.