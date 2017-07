Sonam Kapoor is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who is synonymous with impeccable fashion sense, both, on screen as well as off it. She always is a delight to watch out for in every film of hers.

Besides films, she is equally in demand in the brand endorsements circle as well. As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, the very talented Sonam Kapoor is now all set to endorse ‘Roma’ switches.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.