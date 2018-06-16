Sonam Kapoor – Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor to go on floors in August

The year 2018 and 2019 will see fresh pairings on the big screen. The production houses Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films are coming to together for the film adaptation of The Zoya Factor, which will see a fresh pairing of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of the hugely popular novel called The Zoya Factor by Anuja Chauhan, will release on April 5, 2019. It will be helmed by Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran director, Abhishek Sharma.

The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan will go on floors in August, this year. The director is currently working on reading sessions and reccee for the film. He has promised to keep the essence of the story but they also know they will have to take some liberties since it is a 500 page book. Dulquer, who will be seen as a cricketer Nikhil Khoda, will begin training under a coach before the film begins. The filmmaker revealed to a leading daily that they haven’t changed the basic plot and characters. They brought on board the author Anuja Chauhan for additional dialogues so that they don’t lose out on the essence of the story. As the cricket part in the book is limited, they have rewritten those parts and plan to present it in a grand way.

Sonam Kapoor will be essaying the character of the title role of Zoya. Dulquer Salmaan, a heartthrob of the Malayalam industry known for his successful films like O Kaadhal Kanmani, Bangalore Days and Kammatipaadam will essay the role of Nikhil Khoda. The Zoya Factor tells the tale of a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya Solanki, who was born at the moment, when India lifted the 1983 World Cup. This rom-com will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has directed successful films like Tere Bin Laden.

