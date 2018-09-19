Sonam Kapoor to begin work on Battle Of Bittora in 2019

Sonam Kapoor is riding high on the success of her last film Veere Di Wedding. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of The Zoya Factor which adapted from a book. The film stars Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. But, in the last two years, the actress has acquired rights to two different novels that will be made in the coming years. One is ‘Battle Of Bittora’ by Anuja Chauhan and other is Krishna Udayasankar’s novel ‘Govinda’.

As for Battle of Bittora, the actress recently revealed that the film is set to go on floors next year. Sonam Kapoor recently revealed that after finishing work on The Zoya Factor, they are planning to begin work in 2019.

Last year, Sonam also acquired the rights of Krishna Udayasankar’s novel ‘Govinda’, which is said to be an Indian mythological thriller that is the first part of three books that are a modern retelling of Mahabharata. Speaking about Govinda, Sonam Kapoor stated that they are currently trying to figure out whether the adaptation would be on celluloid, Television or on a digital platform. However, with movies like Padmaavat and Baahubali being successful at box office, the actress hopes that the audience would enjoy it on the big screen. While they are trying to figure it out, it will definitely take one to two years.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The film is slated to release on February 1, 2019.

Also Read: After Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, now Sonam Kapoor to launch the next book of Twinkle Khanna