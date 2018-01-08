Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.01.2018 | 8:17 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor sign NDA for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Harshvardhan Kapoor got an opportunity to share screen space with his father in his second film, it has taken ten years for Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to come together on the silver screen after his daughter made her debut in 2007. Last year, Vidhu Vinod Chopra signed this casting coup of sorts with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The film’s title is inspired by one of Anil Kapoor’s most popular songs from his film 1942- A Love Story. Besides the casting details, everyone is maintaining silence over the film’s details and the reason – it seems that they have signed the NDA [Non-Disclosure Agreement] with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. According to recent reports, Sonam Kapoor revealed about it adding that she will not be able to speak anything about the film as of now.

Anil Kapoor, agreeing to signing the NDA, maintained that speaking anything about the film would be a breach. Further explaining the need for such an agreement, Anil stated that in the current digital age and social media generation, filmmakers take extra measures to safeguard their content. Considering that the stakes are high too, the evergreen actor also mentioned about how everything manages to go viral despite their constant efforts to maintain it a secret.

The Shelly Chopra directorial, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also reportedly features Juhi Chawla in the role of Sonam’s mother and Rajkummar Rao as her love interest.

