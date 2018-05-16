WHAT? Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja trapped in controversy over their wedding

While films have often been mired in controversies owing to their controversial subject or titles, this time around a Bollywood marriage has faced a similar situation. A quintessential big fat Indian Punjabi wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja has offended the Sikhs. The reason is the brooch that was on the groom Anand’s turban.

It is a known fact that the ‘Anand Karaj’ [the official term for the marriage rituals in Sikhs] of the Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja wedding happened on May 8. It happened in a traditional style, amidst the presence of Guru Grant Sahib [which is what Sikhs worship]. During the ritual, the kalgi used on Anand’s turban was supposed to be taken off by the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee. But it seems that the same did not happen and now some former SGPC officials have taken offence to the same.

According to recent reports, these former SGPC officials have accused the current authorities of violating the Sikh tenets during the wedding ritual. Hence they have allegedly approached the Akal Thakt to demand action against these members who solemnized the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Neither the former nor the current officials have commented on the matter. However, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor seem to have been spared from the same, since the action will be on the SGPC members who are supposed to abide by rules.

Speaking about Sonam Kapoor, the actress was recently in news for her much talked about Cannes red carpet appearances. Nevertheless, this new bride has once again managed to impress fashion critics, pulling off her bridal henna with panache along with elegant gowns. On the film front, Sonam is gearing up for the release of the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding. She will also be seen in a pivotal role in Rajkumar Hirani’s multi-starrer Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

