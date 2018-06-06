Sonam Kapoor Ahuja heads to London for her birthday

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who tied the knot with her beau Anand Ahuja in May, now heads for London to bring in her birthday on June 9. Speaking from her sasural in Delhi before her departure, Sonam says, “I haven’t even had time to stop and experience what it feels like to be married. After my wedding it was time for Veere Di Wedding and I’ve just been promoting the film without room to pause. Now it’s time for a break.”

Though she won’t reveal what Anand has planned, she does share that her first birthday is being celebrated in London. “Me, my husband and my best friend will be together in London for my birthday. Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) would also be joining us. So it would be a small private get-together and not a big party. I have had my fill of grand bashes for some time now.”

Fatigued but elated by the solid box office numbers for Veere Di Wedding, Sonam wants to take a long break. “I just want to sleep for a month and do nothing else.”

