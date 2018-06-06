Sonakshi Sinha to take her love for music to the next level by recording SINGLES!

Sonakshi Sinha, who will next be seen in Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, is all set to take her love for music a step ahead. The actress, who has already been a judge at music reality shows, has recorded not one but four singles with composer Vishal Mishra. Sonakshi’s singles will be out in the coming months and it is being said that all of them belong to varied genres.

Sonakshi Sinha recorded her first single ‘Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai’ in 2015. Post that while she has been dabbling with singing in her own films, the actress rarely got a chance to take her love for singles further. But now, it all started when Vishal Mishra was interacting with Sonakshi Sinha for a song in Yamla Pagla Deewana 3.

The actress, who recorded for a song for this Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol starrer, decided to record the singles too. It seems that the discussion about the singles was happening even before Sonakshi and Vishal collaborated for YPD. After she recorded it, Vishal and the actress were reportedly jamming for the music of the singles. Whenever they got time they decided to work on the music and record and soon all the tracks were recorded.

According to what Vishal stated in reports, the first single is expected to release in August. The release of the other three will follow in the next coming months. Describing the first single, the composer revealed that it is a Punjabi track with some international elements like dancehall, jazz and even R&B. Impressed with Sonakshi’s work, Vishal also mentioned that she has immense versatility as she sounds different in each of the single.

On the other hand, the videos of the singles are in the planning stage as of now. Vishal was quoted in reports mentioning that they are putting in a lot of creativity in videos as they are striving to make it look great. The composer has also asserted that there will be more tracks that will be recorded in the forthcoming months.

Also Read: Chic happens when every day is an adventure, birthday girl Asli Sona aka Sonakshi Sinha will show you how!