Sonakshi Sinha to start shooting for Kalank tomorrow

Joining the cast on the sets of one of the most anticipated films of 2019 – Kalank is none other than the effervescent and ever so talented Sonakshi Sinha. The epic period drama produced by Karan Johar and directed by Abhishek Varman has been on floors with one portion of the cast- Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur and now Sonakshi is all set to join in tomorrow and make her mark.

“Kalank has garnered immense audience interest for its astounding star cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sonakshi, who will be the latest to join in, shooting for Kalank in the suburbs of Mumbai from June 13. Sonakshi has recently wrapped up shoot for Aanand L Rai produced Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi and is also amidst rehearsals for the Dabbang Tour. She will shoot for her portion of Kalank through the Mumbai schedule at an elaborate set constructed in Andheri. While not much can be revealed about her role and her look, one can definitely expect Sonakshi to be seen donning an entirely different look altogether unlike any of her previous cinematic outings”, says an insider source.

While Sonakshi Sinha remained unavailable for comments, her spokesperson confirmed her having joined the principal shooting of the film in Mumbai without divulging any further details. Kalank, which was incepted 15 years ago by Karan Johar and his dad Yash Johar, will release on April 19, 2019.

Also Read: Will Sonakshi Sinha sing during Dabangg Reloaded Tour?