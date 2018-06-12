Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.06.2018 | 3:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Veere Di Wedding Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
follow us on

Sonakshi Sinha to start shooting for Kalank tomorrow

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Joining the cast on the sets of one of the most anticipated films of 2019 – Kalank is none other than the effervescent and ever so talented Sonakshi Sinha. The epic period drama produced by Karan Johar and directed by Abhishek Varman has been on floors with one portion of the cast- Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur and now Sonakshi is all set to join in tomorrow and make her mark.

Sonakshi Sinha to start shooting for Kalank tomorrow

Kalank has garnered immense audience interest for its astounding star cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sonakshi, who will be the latest to join in, shooting for Kalank in the suburbs of Mumbai from June 13. Sonakshi has recently wrapped up shoot for Aanand L Rai produced Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi and is also amidst rehearsals for the Dabbang Tour. She will shoot for her portion of Kalank through the Mumbai schedule at an elaborate set constructed in Andheri. While not much can be revealed about her role and her look, one can definitely expect Sonakshi to be seen donning an entirely different look altogether unlike any of her previous cinematic outings”, says an insider source.

While Sonakshi Sinha remained unavailable for comments, her spokesperson confirmed her having joined the principal shooting of the film in Mumbai without divulging any further details. Kalank, which was incepted 15 years ago by Karan Johar and his dad Yash Johar, will release on April 19, 2019.

Also ReadWill Sonakshi Sinha sing during Dabangg Reloaded Tour?

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

WOW! Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur to come…

Will Sonakshi Sinha sing during Dabangg…

DHADAK: Karan Johar to launch the Hindi…

Has Alia Bhatt hiked her price after Raazi?

Salman Khan CONFIRMS film with Sanjay Leela…

Box Office: Veere Di Wedding marches to…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification