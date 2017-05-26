Sonakshi Sinha to star in the sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi?

With the Diana Penty starrer Happy Bhag Jayegi becoming a sleeper hit last year, it seems that Mudassar Aziz got a boost to write a sequel for the same. Amongst reports of the part 2 all set to roll, the film may have Sonakshi Sinha playing the lead this time.

Sonakshi Sinha, we hear, was quite impressed with the runaway bride script but she is apparently yet to sign the film. On the other hand, her team has reportedly confirmed talks with the makers but they also asserted nothing concrete has happened as yet.

Talking about the film, Mudassar revealed that initially after a discussion with producer Aanand L. Rai, he had a story ready for the sequel by October end. He also asserted that Happy will elope but the location where she will go is undecided. On the other hand, he also mentioned that the title of the film has ‘happy’ which actually represents a state of mind that is not everlasting.

Mudassar stated that the main reason for starting work on the second instalment was mainly because of the immense response the first one gathered.

As far as the rest of cast is concerned, it is being said that Jimmy Sheirgill and Piyush Mishra are a part of the sequel but if Abhay Deol will be a part of the film that is yet to be known.