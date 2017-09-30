Sonakshi Sinha roped in opposite Saif Ali Khan for Nikhil Advani’s Batla House?

Earlier it was reported that Saif Ali Khan had been roped in to star in Nikkhil Advani’s next venture Batla House. The film which is based on the real life incident, the Batla House encounter, would see Saif Ali Khan essay the role of the cop Mohan Chand Sharma who lost his life in the encounter. Now we hear that joining Saif in the film will be none other than Sonakshi Sinha.

While the duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha were last seen sharing screen space in the film Bullett Raja, the makers of Batla House have now roped in Sonakshi to feature alongside the actor. Commenting on the same, a source close to the development stated that given the fact that the film’s premise is an incident that had shocked the nation, Sonakshi gave her nod to the project readily since she was bowled over by the script.

For the uninitiated, the Batla House encounter officially known as Operation Batla House, took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi, in which two suspected terrorists were killed, two other suspects were arrested, while one accused managed to escape. Encounter specialist and Delhi Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action was also killed during the incident.

Though an official confirmation is awaited, Saif Ali Khan currently has his hands full with three films viz. the remake of Jon Favreau’s Chef, Kaalakandi and Bazaar. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha who was last seen in Noor is busy with her next venture while is a remake of Ittefaq.