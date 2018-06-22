Sonakshi Sinha REWRITES lyrics of Honey Singh’s song Love Dose

We all know that Sonakshi Sinha is quite inclined towards the field of music. While she has already made her singing debut, now she has also taken a fascination to writing. In fact, she recently rewrote the lyrics for the song ‘Love Dose’ from a girl’s perspective. And it is for the upcoming Dabangg tour. She will also be seen performing it as part of her act during this tour.

When asked about her singing gig at the tour, Sonakshi said, “I’m really excited about the tour more so because I will not just be dancing, I will also be singing something special. My music team and I have created a brand new rendition of ‘Love Dose’, one of my favourite songs of Honey Singh, changing the lyrics from the point of view of a girl. I worked on it amidst my dance rehearsals and between my shoot for Kalank in this first schedule. The song has come together really well and I am hoping we have the audiences swoon and enjoy it as much as we did recreating it. I’m sure Honey (Singh) will love it too.” For the uninitiated, the tour kicks off from June 22 in Atlanta.