Sonakshi Sinha to attend a charity gala in London

The effortlessly vivacious Sonakshi Sinha has always made a mark with every association she solidifies and, thus, backs. This one being no different! Sonakshi will be seen attending the prestigious charity gala hosted by the Women’s India Association’s in London on June 8 as the brand ambassador of their empowerment program. The Vintage Glamour charity Ball will be held on Friday 8th June 2018 at Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Sonakshi Sinha, who has always been vocal about her views on women and children’s issues, will be aiding the organization to raising funds for the projects that reflect the ethos of empowering women and children.

“Sona has just completed her shoot for Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and is amidst prep for Kalank and rehearsals for the Dabbang Tour. When this opportunity came her way, she knew it’s something she wanted to pursue given how legitimate their efforts were towards women and children’s initiatives. So she decided to make time for the gala and lend the WIA a voice to push their cause based agenda”, says an insider source.

Asking about her latest association, Sonakshi says, “WIA is one of the oldest Indian charitable organizations in UK which is completely dedicated in its commitment to empowering women and children through education, rehabilitation , life skills and social welfare. I feel honoured to be part of the gala this year and help them raise funds for their ongoing effort to reconstruct the place of women and children in our society.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi which stars Diana Penty and is set for August 2018 release.

