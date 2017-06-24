Bollywood Hungama
Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh to star together in the IIFA movie

The International Indian Film Awards just might be the biggest awards functions for Indian films. But in a land where there are numerous such film awards what makes one stand out. Well doing just that are the organizers of the IIFA awards Wizcraft. In fact, we hear that the events management company is all set on venturing into production with a full length feature film.

If that wasn’t well, we also here that the IIFA event which is set to be held in the US will feature majorly in the film which is based on the IIFA awards. Interestingly, since the film will feature the function itself, a host of celebrities attending the show will be seen doing a cameo in the film.

Post the completion of the shoot at the awards function, the rest of the film will be shot starring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. As of now no other details of the yet untitled IIFA movie are available.

