Soha Ali Khan left teary-eyed after Kareena Kapoor Khan calls her ‘torchbearer of the family’

Those who have read and seen Soha Ali Khan‘s interviews will be aware that she has a great sense of humour and is very good with words. Hence, it was no surprise that she decided to pen her own book, titled ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’. Some of the excerpts from this book were out and it made it clear that Soha is all set to impress with her new innings as an author/

Finally, on Tuesday December 12, the book was launched in a grand event attended by Soha’s family members – mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and sister Saba Ali Khan. All of them had some interesting anecdotes to share about the author in the house. But Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lovely words took the cake and it even left Soha Ali Khan teary eyed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised everyone by saying that Soha is one of those rare persons in her life who she finds intimidating. She said, “I rarely get intimidated by people, but if there’s one person who I find intimidating, it’s Soha. I am in awe of her. I am pretty nervous whenever I am dining with Saif and Soha. I feel like I am never going to understand their conversation. If Kunal can’t follow it, there’s no way I can, but she has always been so polite. She will ask me, ‘What’s up? Did you buy anything? What’s the gossip?’ I wonder if that’s how the conversation with me is going to be like forever (laughs). I feel small and vain whenever I am around her, but we’ve found our way now. If there’s anyone in the family who we all turn to if Amma (Sharmila) is all worked up and fired up, it’s Soha. She is one person who can control any situation. I truly believe that she is the torchbearer of this family, she is the grounding on which all of us stand. The way she compassionately took care of her father, when he was ailing… even I am a daughter and I don’t think I could have done what she did. That alone, in my eyes, makes her a solid woman. She is the brightest in the family.”

On the film front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the long-delayed film 31st October, co-starring Vir Das. In the same year, 2016, she essayed a supporting part in Sunny Deol-starrer Ghayal Once Again. Last year, she also announced that she and Kunal Kemmu have got into film production and are making a biopic on the reputed veteran Ram Jethmalani. This year, they faced a legal issue after a producer, Raj Khan, claimed that it was he who had rights to make a film on Ram Jethmalani. Ram Jethmalani’s son, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, however rubbished these allegations and nothing much was known about this case after that.