Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu name their daughter Inaya Naumi Khemu

After being in a live-in relationship for a few years, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu tied the knot in 2015. And after their lavish wedding, the two announced happily about Soha’s pregnancy earlier this year and now they are proud parents to an adorable baby girl. While a thrilled Kunal already shared his excitement on social media about the newly born, he also announced her name on the same platform.

Kunal Khemu took to his handle to share the news saying, “We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings.” Although we are more than happy to hear about the well-being of the baby, we are now eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their little angel.

Soha Ali Khan, who was on a maternity break from work commitments, was in touch with her fans on social media as she gave glimpses of her pregnancy days, her fitness schedules as well as pictures of her fun baby shower. The actress also had revealed about all the pampering she received from her mother, mother-in-law and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan who too turned mother recently.

On the work front, father Kunal Khemu is gearing up for the roller-coaster comedy Golmaal Again whereas there are no details about Soha Ali Khan’s forthcoming projects.