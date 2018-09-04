Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.09.2018 | 6:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree Gold Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Satyameva Jayate Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Sobhita Dhulipala to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap for the second season of Sacred Games

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sobhita Dhulipala, who has worked with Anurag Kashyap in Raman Raghav (2016), is set to take her association with the filmmaker to another level by featuring in the second season of the popular web series, Sacred Games.

Sobhita Dhulipala to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap for the second season of Sacred Games

Interestingly, the filmmaker was keen to cast Sobhita in the first instalment of Sacred Games but the actress was committed to doing Zoya Akhtar’s show for Amazon then and couldn’t be part of the Nawazuddin SiddiquiSaif Ali Khan show.

A source informs, “When Anurag wrote a new character for her this time around, she jumped at the opportunity. Sobhita’s part will be directed by Anurag whereas Neeraj Ghaywan is also co-directing the second season with Vikramaditya Motwane as the showrunner.

Also ReadSobhita Dhulipala collaborates with Zoya Akhtar for a miniseries

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification