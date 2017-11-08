Bollywood Hungama
Smriti Irani appeals to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to reduce GST rate on films and cinema

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) was implemented in the nation. While some welcomed the move, there were others who couldn’t stop bickering about it. On the other hand, the Indian film industry seems to be unhappy with the rate of GST that has been implemented on films and cinema tickets. In fact the Film & Television Producers Guild of India approached I&B minister Smriti Irani with their grievance on the same.

Well now we hear that Irani too has decided on joining the film industry on their plea for a lowered tax rate. In fact, post hearing from the Film & Television Producers Guild of India, Smriti Irani promptly wrote a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday drawing attention to how the current tax regime will negatively impact further investments in cinema production and exhibition sectors. Besides this in her letter, Irani also urged Jaitley to examine the issues plaguing the entertainment industry at the next GST Council meeting.

