Slay or Nay: Sonakshi Sinha in an INR 29,795/- Rixo dress for Punit Malhotra’s birthday bash

Sonakshi Sinha – The diva never misses an opportunity to school us with the subtle art of acing any style vibe with her signature aplomb. Earning a penchant for pulling off the trickiest of hues, cuts, fabrics and silhouette, Sonakshi and her fashion stylist Mohit Rai throw us a curveball every single time!

This time, Sonakshi donned a shimmery short number from Rixo for Punit Malhotra’s birthday bash.

The ombré sequin blouson sleeve mini dress called Samantha, priced at INR 29,795/- is the party dress to impress this season. The fitted waist further accentuated Sonakshi’s toned frame.

Baubles from Outhouse Jewelry, a pair of strappy red heels and a Ferragamo sling bag were her accessories of choice.

Sonakshi sported a sleek updo with stray strands on either side. Subtle makeup rounded out her look.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama, Kalank that features an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.