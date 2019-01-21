Slay or Nay: Priyanka Chopra in an INT 35,400/- DVF dress for the taping of YouTube original show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing in LA

Priyanka Chopra is back to doing what she does the best – SLAY! Following a fairytale wedding and globetrotting, Priyanka returned to LA and took to Instagram to announce her first digital venture, a YouTube original show named If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. Priyanka interviewed feted designer Diane von Fürstenberg.

For the same, Priyanka who was styled by Mimi Cuttrell chose a printed dress by the designer.

The Phoenix wrap mesh dress, priced at an INR 35,469/- is reminiscent of the ‘70s mood featuring signature style cues such as a collar, cuff, and an ankle-length hem. Thigh high boots from Casadei’s FW18 collection upped the look. Priyanka chose delicately baubles of a chain and earrings to go with the easy vibe.

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave Priyanka wispy eyebrows, signature mauve tinted lips and nude metallic eyelids. Hairstylist Giannandrea styled Priyanka’s hair into naturally textured waves.

The show chronicles Priyanka’s interaction with her peers, trailblazers, achievers and friends across varied fields and asks them the one thing which made them what they are today. She will be seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.