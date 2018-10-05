Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.10.2018 | 5:30 PM IST

Slay or Nay: Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra Couture for Brides Today magazine

ByNirupama Chaudhary

Janhvi Kapoor – the genetically blessed Kapoor girl, daughter of Late Sridevi is a spitting image of her mother. As designer Manish Malhotra’s eternal muse, Late Sridevi never failed to evoke a wow with his stunning creations. As the cover stars for the magazine, Brides Today – Designer Manish Malhotra and his muse Janhvi Kapoor take a stroll along the memory lane, revivifying old Bollywood charm. The photoshoot gives a progressive insight of the modern-age bride. Shot at the opulent Gstaad Palace, Switzerland, the one-of-a-kind photo shoot has Janhvi pulling off a mélange of ensembles. Coupled with a strong beauty game, this photoshoot of Janhvi deserves a dekko NOW!

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (8)

Janhvi sports a pink coloured ensemble featuring statement-making crown-esque motifs on the shoulders. Metallic makeup, slick back hair and chunky jewellery accompany.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (9)

Manish strikes a pose with Janhvi as she dons yet another creation – a gold and intricately embroidered red lehenga. Elegant hair jewellery ups the look.

Also Read: Slay or Nay: Janhvi Kapoor in Prabal Gurung for Neha Dhupia’s baby shower

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (3)

As a free-spirited bride, Janhvi effortlessly pulls off a pink off-shoulder blouse with a floral embroidered lehenga.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (7)

A chunky necklace, slick hair and metallic makeup accompany.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (6)

Janhvi looks stunning in an ivory-blue creation with diamond jewellery and slick back hair.

Also Read: Slay or Nay: Janhvi Kapoor in Rahul Mishra for Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal engagement bash in Italy

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (11)

Janhvi wears an ivory-coloured creation with textured hair and diamond jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (2)

Janhvi wears a fringed blouse with a lehenga and minimal jewellery.

Also Read: Grab some fabulous style lessons from the millennial Grazia cover star, Janhvi Kapoor this month!

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (5)

Janhvi looks stunning in this opulent red embroidered and embellished lehenga as she lies on a couch.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (4)

Janhvi wears a white-yellow creation with an astounding background.

Also Read: Slay or Nay: Janhvi Kapoor in Reem Acra for Women in Films and Television (WIFT) Gala Awards in Washington

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra for Brides Today (10)

Janhvi danced about in a bright pink ensemble, looking nothing less than stunning.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen in Takht – period drama by Karan Johar boasting of an impressive star cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

