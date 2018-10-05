Slay or Nay: Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra Couture for Brides Today magazine

Janhvi Kapoor – the genetically blessed Kapoor girl, daughter of Late Sridevi is a spitting image of her mother. As designer Manish Malhotra’s eternal muse, Late Sridevi never failed to evoke a wow with his stunning creations. As the cover stars for the magazine, Brides Today – Designer Manish Malhotra and his muse Janhvi Kapoor take a stroll along the memory lane, revivifying old Bollywood charm. The photoshoot gives a progressive insight of the modern-age bride. Shot at the opulent Gstaad Palace, Switzerland, the one-of-a-kind photo shoot has Janhvi pulling off a mélange of ensembles. Coupled with a strong beauty game, this photoshoot of Janhvi deserves a dekko NOW!

Janhvi sports a pink coloured ensemble featuring statement-making crown-esque motifs on the shoulders. Metallic makeup, slick back hair and chunky jewellery accompany.

Manish strikes a pose with Janhvi as she dons yet another creation – a gold and intricately embroidered red lehenga. Elegant hair jewellery ups the look.

As a free-spirited bride, Janhvi effortlessly pulls off a pink off-shoulder blouse with a floral embroidered lehenga.

A chunky necklace, slick hair and metallic makeup accompany.

Janhvi looks stunning in an ivory-blue creation with diamond jewellery and slick back hair.

Janhvi wears an ivory-coloured creation with textured hair and diamond jewellery.

Janhvi wears a fringed blouse with a lehenga and minimal jewellery.

Janhvi looks stunning in this opulent red embroidered and embellished lehenga as she lies on a couch.

Janhvi wears a white-yellow creation with an astounding background.

Janhvi danced about in a bright pink ensemble, looking nothing less than stunning.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. She will be seen in Takht – period drama by Karan Johar boasting of an impressive star cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.