Simran writer Apurva Asrani takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut after Sonu Sood walked out of Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself in a controversy ever since her Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi co-star Sonu Sood walked out of the film. As the makers wanted to reshoot some scenes after their director Krish could not give the dates, Kangana reportedly took over the baton to finish the patchwork. But, it seems like the problems began after that. Sonu Sood admitted it was due to date issues he had to walk out and was never due to a film being helmed by a female director. On the other hand, Kangana admitted that he did not want to work under a female director. While they have been back and forth between the two actors, another of Kangana’s previous colleague has chimed in on the controversy.

It is known that writer Apurva Asrani had a falling out with Kangana Ranaut during Simran when she was given the co-writer credit. The controversy had become huge before everything was settled. Talking about current Manikarnika incident, the writer wrote that filmmakers should not maintain a dignified silence when a star is trying to hijack the film. “A star hijacking a film and running down the hard work of crew member/s is the worst form of hara-kiri there is. When affected filmmakers cannot control this and instead put on a facade of a ‘dignified silence’, they allow a monstrous ego to go on a rampage and eventually kill the film,” Apurva Asrani tweeted.

When a user then asked, “But what is the choice?”, he responded, “Zero tolerance. From day one. If the actor refuses to abide by the contract, threaten/get legal intervention. I know many directors who have replaced tantrum throwing stars early on. And the studios have supported the courage and conviction of the maker.”

He further added, “The writer then said that “if someone else is directing your film and you are unable to stop him/her, then just quit! Before your self-esteem is eroded. Unless of course you are greedy for a commercial ‘hit’ and are prepared to sacrifice your team. I think in the current hijacked film the director has bowed out.”

Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

