Simmba to have spinoffs including a Singham – Simmba sangam?

The saga of the immoral cop who switches sides after his conscience awakens is likely to be continued into an ongoing franchise. In this case director Rohit Shetty would have three franchise products in his bank Golmaal, Singham and Simmba, two about law enforcers.

Says a source close to the development, “Though Simmba is based on Puri Jagannath’s Telugu film Temper there are scarcely any similarities between the original and the remake. Rohit Shetty has not designed Simmba as a one-off occurrence. Ranveer will be back as Simmba again. And this time Ajay Devgn’s Singham won’t be a cameo like it is in Simmba. In the next Simmba film Ranveer and Devgn will be fighting corrupt elements as a team.”

The source describes this tasteful plan as incumbent on the success of Simmba. “Just how far the Simmba saga goes, would it have legs as long as Singham, depends entirely on the magnitude of Simmba’s success,” says the source.

Fingers crossed.

