Simi Garewal steps in to mediate for Padmavati with Maharani Padmini Devi of Jaipur

In a surprising and delightfully hope-giving move, the very elegant Simi Garewal, a self-proclaimed diehard fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinema, has stepped forward to mediate peace with the highly influential Maharani Padmini of Jaipur on behalf of the beleaguered Padmavati team.

Informed sources tell us that Simi, a long-standing friend of the Maharani took it on herself to broker peace for Bhansali. And the results are very encouraging. The Karni Sena which is enormously deferential to Maharani Padmini is expected to be summoned by the Maharani any time in the near future for a peace plan.

Apparently the Maharani, herself an admirer of Bhansali’s cinema, has expressed misgivings only about Rani Padmavati being shown dancing in the ‘Ghoomar’ song. In a long conversation that lasted nearly an hour, the Maharani told Simi that the ‘Ghoomar’ did not exist during the time of Rani Padmavati and even if artistic licence permits such time travel for the sake of aesthetic gratification, Maharanis would not dance in public as shown in the film.

Says Simi, “Yes, like everyone who cares for Sanjay Bhansali’s cinema, and I care deeply, I spoke to the Maharani. She exercises tremendous clout over cultural developments in Jaipur. She said there was basically one problematic point in the trailer and that was the ‘Ghoomar’. There is actually no other problem.” Simi now intends to organize a meeting between Maharani Padmini and Sanjay Bhansali.

During the meeting Bhansali who has met the Maharani in the past is expected to discuss the film’s content with the Maharani. Thereafter she will be shown the film at a private screening. “Once the Maharani approves the protests will automatically die down,” says Simi hopefully.