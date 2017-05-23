Has Sidharth Malhotra signed Raj Kumar Gupta’s next?

The hunky Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen with Katrina Kaif in the time travel drama Baar Baar Dekho, has been doing his bit to promote New Zealand since he is their brand ambassador. Even though there have been no announcements about him signing any new film (besides the existing ones), buzz is that, he has just been signed up for Raj Kumar Gupta’s thriller.

As per the market buzz, when Sidharth Malhotra was approached by Raj Kumar Gupta, the former immediately fell in love with the script and has verbally said yes, although he is yet to sign the dotted lines. The film in question will be a thriller of sorts which will be based on a series of real-life events and is expected to get started by the year-end. Besides being a thriller, the film is said to be having a strong dose of patriotic flavour to it. While there has been no official announcement or information about the same, do watch this space for developments.

Besides this film, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Raj & D. K’s Reloaded with Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhay Chopra’s Ittefaq with Sonakshi Sinha and Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaaryi with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan as his co-stars.