Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.05.2017 | 3:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Baahubali 2 Meri Pyaari Bindu Half Girlfriend
follow us on

Has Sidharth Malhotra signed Raj Kumar Gupta’s next?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Has Sidharth Malhotra signed Raj Kumar Gupta’s next

The hunky Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen with Katrina Kaif in the time travel drama Baar Baar Dekho, has been doing his bit to promote New Zealand since he is their brand ambassador. Even though there have been no announcements about him signing any new film (besides the existing ones), buzz is that, he has just been signed up for Raj Kumar Gupta’s thriller.

As per the market buzz, when Sidharth Malhotra was approached by Raj Kumar Gupta, the former immediately fell in love with the script and has verbally said yes, although he is yet to sign the dotted lines. The film in question will be a thriller of sorts which will be based on a series of real-life events and is expected to get started by the year-end. Besides being a thriller, the film is said to be having a strong dose of patriotic flavour to it. While there has been no official announcement or information about the same, do watch this space for developments.

Besides this film, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Raj & D. K’s Reloaded with Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhay Chopra’s Ittefaq with Sonakshi Sinha and Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaaryi with Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan as his co-stars.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

SRK

REVEALED: What Shah Rukh Khan does in his…

Mouni Roy to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Gold

Mouni Roy to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay…

SHOCKING: Hollywood studio Warner Bros demand a stay on Guest Iin London

SHOCKING: Hollywood studio Warner Bros demand a…

OMG! Padmavati shoot relocates from Kolhapur to Dahisar in Mumbai

OMG! Padmavati shoot relocates from Kolhapur to…

Reliance Foundation announces the Jio Mami ‘Award For Excellence In Digital Content’

Reliance Foundation announces the Jio Mami ‘Award…

Dhanush signed to play the lead in the Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir

Dhanush signed to play the lead in the Hollywood…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification