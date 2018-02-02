Is Sidharth Malhotra – Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary getting delayed again?

Several recent incidents are an indication of the kind of troubles Bollywood films have to go through before their release. Aiyaary too may be caught up in a similar crossfire before its release. Yet again stuck at the CBFC, the film may apparently be required to give a special clarification to the Ministry of Defense.

From what we hear, the CBFC has as of now withheld the screening of Aiyaary. While the film was indeed submitted on time for certification, the CBFC members are yet to view it. There are various theories on the delay of the film’s release. In fact, recent reports claim that Aiyaary will be viewed by the Ministry of Defense.

If the recent reports are to be believed, Aiyaary is not been watched by the CBFC committee as yet. The film is only a week away from its release date and is yet to receive the certification. On the other hand, it may need approval from the Ministry of Defense.

Audiences may be aware that Aiyaary deals with illegal dealings of arms and ammunitions. The political thriller unveils varied military conspiracies and hence the military officials decided to intervene. They have asked the CBFC to hold a special screening so that they can review the film.

As of now, it is being said that everyone is waiting for the Defense Ministry to watch the film. Hence there are even chances that the release date of the film is pushed further. In fact, Aiyaary was already pushed from January 26 to February 9 to avoid clash with Padmaavat. Now the further delay will make it avoid a clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man.

Considering that the Defense Ministry and the CBFC are yet to watch the film, it is highly unlikely that Aiyaary will hit the theatres on February 9.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra, the Neeraj Pandey film showcases a mentor-protégé relationship.