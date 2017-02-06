Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for Ittefaq

We had already reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha would be seen together for the first on big screen in the modern day adaptation of 1969 classic thriller, Ittefaq. The movie finally went on floors this past weekend.

The leading man, Sidharth Malhotra shared a photograph of the clapboard on his Instagram stories as the cast kicked off the film with a night schedule. Some reports suggested that Sidharth began work with German cinematographer Michael Luka as they worked on several look tests before the actual shoot began on Sunday night.

Earlier, we had also reported that the film will be songless meaning there will be just a promotional or theme track in the film. Apparently, the makers have also changed the climax adding a contemporary twist otherwise the audience would already know the plot. As for Sonakshi Sinha, she is scheduled to join the cast on February 20.

The remake is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, BR Films and Dharma Production and the remake of the Yash Chopra-directed 1969 murder mystery is helmed his nephew, Abhay Chopra.