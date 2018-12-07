Sidharth Malhotra becomes first ever actor to endorse a female cosmetic brand for a cause

Actor Sidharth Malhotra stars in the brand’s unique and disruptive marketing campaign strategy, where a male celebrity is the face of a makeup campaign – for the first time ever. Drawing attention to the cruelty-free philosophy of MyGlamm, Sidharth Malhotra being the sport that he is, said he liked the tongue-in-cheek approach of the #TestedOnSid campaign, which highlights the ‘Guilt-free Glamour’ aspect of the brand.

Talking about the same, Sidharth says, “I first thought I had heard wrong when a makeup brand wanted to feature me in their campaign. I mean its one thing to be a metrosexual man, but makeup? Really? Then I saw the premise, which is #TestedOnSID, and signed up as a willing guinea pig because I’d any day sign up for a product that is not tested on animals. I think the colours represent today’s young ladies: confident, strong, self-assured, and unafraid to express themselves. I hope their men clear the ‘test’ with flying colours.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra which is scheduled for May 17, 2019 release. He will also be starring Captain Vikram Batra biopic.

