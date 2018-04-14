Siddharth Roy Kapur ropes in Rensil D’Silva, Nikkhil Advani, Raja Menon, and others for individual projects

While it has been established, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Roy Kapur Films are coming together to create original video series, Siddharth Roy Kapur is leaving no stone unturned to produce path-breaking content. Here’s some exciting piece of information for the audience!

Apart from employing a dedicated team to create appealing content, he has also roped in film directors like Rensil D’Silva, Nikkhil Advani, Raja Menon, Habib Faisal and Ashim Ahluwalia for individual projects. The producer has also brought on board talented writers like Rajesh Devraj, Ritesh Shah and Renuka Kunzru, to name a few.

Touted as Jio Originals and slated to release in the last quarter of this year, the first set will include 10 shows. Though the content is in Hindi, the genres vary from crime, thrillers and historical shows, to drama, romance and interactive reality. Each show is being systematically conceptualized keeping the demographics in mind and it will target all age groups.

With the boom in digital content, we can’t wait to see what Jio Originals will be about.