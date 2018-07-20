What sibling rivalry? The concept of half-brothers never existed says Ishaan Khatter on his bond with Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his big ticket Bollywood debut with Janhvi Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan‘s Dhadak. The stage is all set and Karan Johar has left no stone unturned to make sure that Janhvi and Ishaan get a dream debut that they have always dreamt of. While Janhvi is totally raw, this is Ishaan’s second film after Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. The early reviews of the movie suggest that he is confident and sure of his craft. In an interview with a leading publication, he expressed how he is extremely emotional about his mom and brother Shahid Kapoor and how he considers him a support in life.

For the uninitiated, Shahid is technically Ishaan’s half-brother but the two have been thick as thieves since childhood. Even as a kid, Ishaan would hang around with Shahid on his sets and always looked upto him in every sense. He confessed that there is no concept of sibling rivalry between them because he is proud to be Shahid Kapoor’s brother; after all they are the same flesh and blood. He also called Shasha his primary male influence in life and recounted the time when he was down with typhoid on the sets of Udta Punjab where he was AD and Shahid was a lead actor. Ishaan said that his brother made sure that he took care of him for two days despite shooting simultaneously.

Not just Shahid, but even his baby girl – Misha dotes on her chachu, Ishaan. The Dhadak star revealed that Misha called out his name while watching the Zingaat song from the film! Now, that’s really cute!

Also Read: Dhadak’s Zingaat vs. Sairat’s original version: Decoding 3 similarities and differences of the Ishaan Khatter – Janhvi Kapoor song