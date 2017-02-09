Shweta Prasad to play Varun Dhawan’s onscreen Bhabhi in Badrinath Ki Dulhania

As we have mentioned before, the trio of Shashank Khaitan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are coming together for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film, despite being a second instalment in the Dulhania franchise, has a completely different plot and characters compared to its prequel. While the audiences are already aware that Varun plays Badri in the film, it also stars Makdee actress Shweta Prasad.

Shweta Prasad, who is currently gaining fame on the small screen with her strong role as Nandini in the period epic TV drama Chandra Nandini, will be seen as the sister-in-law of Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Talking about her role in the film, Shweta revealed that she will play the role of Varun’s Bhabhi Urmila in the film and described her character as earthy and humble. Besides that, the actress believes that the audience will get to see her new side since the last time they saw her in Bollywood she was a still child artist who played some strong roles in films like Makdee and Iqbal.

Though soon she got shifted to South films, the actress once again appeared in news after a major raid scandal but Shweta Prasad is a strong woman who has left it all behind. Talking about her rapport with Varun Dhawan, the actress revealed that Varun was mighty surprised when he realized that the actress playing his Bhabhi is only 25 years old after they wrapped up the schedule of the film in Jhansi. Reminiscing about her role in Makdee, Varun also told her that he had seen Makdee when he was in school and that was when the actress too responded stating that she too was in school then.

Readers may be aware that Shweta Prasad received National Award for the best child artist for her double role in Makdee as well as won appreciation for her supporting role in the critically acclaimed sports drama Iqbal.

On the other hand, Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Gauahar Khan, Mohit Marwah among others and it is slated to release on March 10.