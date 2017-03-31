Shruti Haasan, Diljit Dosanjh and Dulquer Salmaan chosen to endorse ‘Gionee Mobiles’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
After having signed the fiery cricketer Virat Kohli and effervescent Alia Bhatt as their brand ambassadors, the mobile major ‘Gionee’ have now signed up the beautiful Shruti Haasan, the extremely talented Diljit Dosanjh and the southern superstar Dulquer Salmaan as their latest brand ambassadors.

The brand’s decision to sign up the trio of Shruti Haasan, Diljit Dosanjh and Dulquer Salmaan was to penetrate deeper into regional markets in India. While Shruti Haasan happens to be a well-known face in southern film industry (Telugu, Tamil) and Bollywood as well, Dulquer Salmaan was a superstar of the Malayalam film industry. After having established himself as a superstar in Punjabi films, Diljit Dosanjh impressed everyone with his acting and singing skills in Bollywood as well.

Speaking about signing the trio, Arvind R Vohra (Country-CEO, Gionee India), said that they were delighted to have such versatile and reliable personalities like Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan and Diljit Dosanjh as the faces of Gionee India, because they empowered their concept of ‘Selfiestan’.

