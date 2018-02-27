Shriya Saran to tie the knot in Udaipur with Andrei Koscheev in March?

Shriya Saran, who recently featured in the popular Ajay Devgn thriller Drishyam, is all set to tie the knot in Udaipur in March. While rumours of her impending marriage have been doing the rounds, we recently found reports revealing the details of the same. The actress will be tying the knot with her longtime beau Andrei Koscheev.

If recent buzz is to be believed, when Shriya Saran was asked about the marriage rumours, she refused to comment. Furthermore, we hear that the actress was left miffed and reacted quite angrily over the questions stating that her personal life was not for sale. On the other hand, the reports on her marriage continue with a few recently asserting that it will kick off on March 17.

These reports suggest that it will be a three day affair to be held on March 17, 18 and 19 at Udaipur, Rajasthan. It also claims that the wedding will be performed as per Hindu rituals along with Sangeet and Mehendi. From what we hear, the theme will revolve around the upcoming festivity of Holi. Apparently, all of it has been planned months in advance. Buzz is that the preps have already started with Shriya extending invitations to family and close ones.

Just a few days ago, there were also reports stating that Shriya Saran had flown to Russia to meet Andrei’s family. However there has been no confirmation on the same.

Last year, Anushka Sharma, took many by a surprise when she tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December. Well, we believe that more surprises await this year! Besides Shriya choosing Rajasthan as her destination for the wedding, yet another Bollywood actress is said to be tying the knot there. We are talking about Sonam Kapoor and her beau Anand Ahuja. The actress has apparently selected Jaipur for the same.

On the work front, Shriya Saran will next be seen alongside cult actor Nana Patekar along with Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu in Tadka. The film, directed by South actor-director Prakash Raj, is a remake of the Tamil film Unn Samayal Arayil.