Shreyas Talpade’s wife unwell, diagnosed with Swine Flu

While we will soon see Shreyas Talpade, not just playing the role of an actor but also a director, and he has been juggling with his work commitments. But his work pace suffered a major setback when his wife Deepti Talpade recently got admitted. She has been diagnosed with swine flu. Not just that, due to some major commitments, Shreyas has been trying to accomplish his duties as a director-actor and husband but has been facing hurdles.

Reportedly, Shreyas Talpade is venturing into direction in Bollywood with Poster Boys, a remake of the Marathi film by the same name. From what we hear, the actor has been directing the same on phone while shooting for the upcoming film Golmaal Again. On Monday night, when he returned from late night shoot he got to know that his wife Deepti is suffering from heavy fever. While he admitted Deepti next morning, he had to leave for the shoot of Golmaal Again due to packed work schedule.

Talking about this situation, Shreyas added, “It is a difficult time. Deepti has been hospitalized cause of H1N1 & as much as I want to be with her, I have to rush from one studio to the other to meet the deadline on completion of Poster Boys trailer, Golmaal Again shoot & then be with her at the hospital in the interim breaks.”

Poster Boys features Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Shreyas Talpade himself in lead roles and as mentioned before, it is the official remake of the 2014 Marathi hit Poshter Boyz which Shreyas had produced and acted in. It is inspired by a real life incident about three coolies who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster.

Produced by Affluence Movie Pvt. Ltd., Poster Boys is scheduled to be released on September 8 this year.