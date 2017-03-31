Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff team up for IPL

While makers are still in talks about the casting and other details of the sequel to the Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi, the two actors will now be coming together for sports. Not quite literally but the two actors will be seen putting up a class act for the opening ceremonies of this year’s IPL.

The popular cricket season, Indian Premiere League celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and in order to mark the special occasion, reportedly, there will be as many as eight opening ceremonies in home grounds like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Pune and Rajkot. As far as the performances are concerned, Tiger will be performing in Rajkot. His act will include tracks from his own films and evergreen chartbusters from his mentor Hrithik Roshan’s films.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will perform at the grand celebrations that are planned in Kolkata and it will include hit songs from her own films. Furthermore, it is being said that her father and actor Shakti Kapoor too will be accompanying her to cheer for her as well as Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL has always seen a bevy of B-town A-listers adding glitz and glamour with their lively performances at the opening ceremonies. Last year, the list included some prominent names like Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and even rapper Honey Singh among other international artists who performed at the cricket league.

On the film front, Tiger Shroff has three films in the pipeline which includes Munna Michael, Student Of The Year and Baaghi 2. Shraddha Kapoor, whilst is still unsure if she will reunite with her Baaghi co-star for the sequel, has recently wrapped up Haseena – The Queen of Mumbai and is eagerly waiting for the release of Half Girlfriend.