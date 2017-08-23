Shraddha Kapoor supports these underprivileged kids by making a donation

Many Bollywood celebrities have been associated with varied social causes that range from development of the girl child to providing basic necessities for underprivileged children to helping acid attack survivors. From the Gen Y generation, Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her next, recently decided to do her bit for the society.

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor made a donation to an NGO Akshaya Patra that runs mid-day meal program, serving wholesome school lunch to over 1.6 million children in 13,808 schools across 12 states in India. A source close to the actress said, “We saw Shraddha Kapoor go out in support of helping the helpless and hungry kids. The actress is of the opinion that people who are privileged and blessed with a comfortable life should lend a helping hand to those who are deprived of even basic needs. She has deep concern towards the less fortunate and believes that the least they deserve is good, nutritious food, especially the growing kids.”

In fact going further, not only did she herself get involved in this initiative but she even decided to use her celebrity status to urge millions of her fans on all her social media platforms to contribute to the cause. “With a click you can provide food for helpless hungry children. I have done my bit. Log on to akshayapatra.org now. #MakeADifference,” the actress posted on her social media handle.

As for her films, Shraddha Kapoor has currently started the promotions of Haseena Parkar which is slated to release on September 22. Her other forthcoming films include the Saina Nehwal biopic as well as Prabhas’ much talked about action tri-lingual Saaho.