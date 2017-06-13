Shraddha Kapoor to reunite with Farhan Akhtar in Mohit Suri’s next?

Just last week, we had reported that Farhan Akhtar is all set to play a boxer in Mohit Suri’s next, which is inspired by the filmmaker’s life. Now latest reports state that Shraddha Kapoor will be the leading lady in the film although the filmmakers have maintained silence on the same.

We all are aware that Mohit Suri has time and again confessed that Shraddha Kapoor is his lucky charm. The actress last collaborated with the filmmaker in their previous release Half Girlfriend. On the other hand, Farhan and Shraddha came together in Rock On 2 which had fuelled up speculations about an alleged relationship between the two but the actors had firmly denied the same.

As of now, reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor has apparently been asked to play Farhan’s love interest in the film. In fact, recently when the actress was seen bonding with Mohit Suri at his place, along with his son and the filmmaker’s pets, it only further triggered these rumours.

As for the film, earlier Mohit Suri had revealed that the film is about a boxer but revolves around the father-son bond where Farhan Akhtar essays the role of a single parent. He had also mentioned that the emotional angle of the film is inspired by his own relations with his father. The yet to be titled film is currently in the initial stage and Mohit will start work on the same once he returns after his fortnight US trip.