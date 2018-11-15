Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.11.2018 | 8:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

Shraddha Kapoor resumes work; begins with the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Well, fans would be aware that last month, Shraddha Kapoor had taken a long break after being diagnosed with dengue. The actress has been resting at home and has now recouped and back to work. Last we heard that she was busy with the Saina Nehwal biopic. Now that she has decided to resume work, the actress has decided to also pay attention to another film – Dangal director Nitish Tiwari’s next, Chhichhore also starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma.

Shraddha Kapoor resumes work; begins with the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has been busy with Kizie Aur Manny, too is expected to return to the shoot of Chhichhore. This will be the second schedule of the film after Nitish Tiwari concluded on social media that they had wrapped up the first schedule of the film earlier in October. Shraddha Kapoor is super excited to join the team and has shared about it on social media.

Shraddha took to Twitter to post about her excitement saying, “Time to get back in to it! Excited to start a new journey. Day 1 for me on.” On the other hand, another person who seems to be thrilled about joining the cast is the Fukrey actor Varun Sharma. He too spoke about it saying, “And Baccckk On Set!! Kicking Off the 2nd Sched for #Chhichhore Ho gayi Chutti Khatam ab Wapis Aate hai Chhichorapanti main!!Have the Most Amazing Day Guys!!”

Speaking of the film, although not many details have been divulged, the poster gave us a glimpse that the film will be a coming of age drama spanning generations. Readers may recall that the posters showcased two avatars of the main characters wherein they were dressed in college attires as well as middle aged looks. Chhichhore is set against the backdrop of an engineering college and also stars Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Prateik Babbar, and Tahir Raj Bhasin amongst others. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 30, next year.

Also Read: Is Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kizie Aur Manny likely to be shut down after harassment charges?

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Anand Kumar to make a biopic on footballer…

Is Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kizie Aur Manny…

Kedarnath Trailer Launch: Sushant Singh…

Box Office: Thugs of Hindostan surpasses…

Kedarnath in trouble: BJP leader accuses…

BREAKING: Kabir Khan to step in for Hrithik…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification