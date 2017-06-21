This is how Shraddha Kapoor prepped to play a mother in Haseena Parkar

Stepping away from her comfort zone, Shraddha Kapoor will essay the role of a powerful protagonist in Apoorva Lakhia’s ambitious biopic Haseena Parkar. The film, which is based on the life of dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena, will also have the actress playing the role of a mother for the first time.

Since the film traces the entire journey of Haseena, it will see Shraddha turning a mother to four children. In fact, talking about the same, Apoorva had an interesting revelation to make. The trivia is about how the young actress prepped for the scenes with her reel kids.

The filmmaker said, “There was a scene which was extended when we saw Shraddha cradle her screen kids to stop the crying. She is really patient and mature for her age. I remember her reading pregnancy books and paying attention to details like the way expectant mothers hold their backs.”

He further added, “I ensured that the kids arrived two-three hours before shooting commenced and hung out together with Shraddha and Ankur Bhatia, playing and talking to them as well as each other. We also instructed the real parents to not be around during the shoot.”

A source attached to the unit also said that Shraddha’s closeness with her aunt Tejaswi Kolhapure’s daughter Vedika too made it easier for her to play a mother on-screen.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parkar, is being presented by Swiss Entertainment and has been produced by Nahid Khan. It is slated to release on August 18.