After Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh, these actors too are a part of Prabhas’ Saaho

The trilingual action drama Saaho featuring Baahubali star Prabhas in a lead role has been mounted on a huge scale and also promises of an ensemble cast. While after a lot of speculations, the heroine finalized was Shraddha Kapoor, the film will also have other Bollywood actors playing an integral role.

Amongst them include Mandira Bedi who will be playing a prominent part in a film after a long time and besides her, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar as well as Tinnu Anand too are said to be a part of the film. Mandira will be seen in the antagonistic role of Kalki along with Neil Nitin Mukesh who will essay the role of the main villain. It is also being said that Chunky, Mahesh and Tinnu Anand too have strong roles in the film but the details of their characters are currently being kept under wraps.

Moreover there are some popular actors from down South who will join this cast – actor-singer Arun Vijay and talented Malayalam actor Lal have important roles in the film to play.

As for the shooting, reportedly Mandira Bedi has already completed a major schedule of the film where she has shot for action sequences including hand-to-hand combat along with co-star Jackie Shroff in Hyderabad. Since the film boasts of high octane sequences, international stunt co-ordinators have been invited to direct the same for the film.

The trilingual drama Saaho that also marks Prabhas’ foray in Bollywood, will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu with Shraddha Kapoor as his leading lady and it is directed by Sujeet. The film is said to be shot in Romania and Abu Dhabi besides a major shoot schedule in Mumbai. The film will have music composed by the famous trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics will be penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.