Shraddha Kapoor avoids question about Nepotism controversy on Kangna Ranaut at IIFA

The nepotism controversy refuses to die down. It all started when actress Kangna Ranaut appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 5, along with Saif Ali Khan. During the rapid fire round, the actress took a dig at Karan and called him the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. Karan didn’t take to the comments well and at an event later, he retorted that he’s done with Kangna playing the victim card and that he doesn’t agree with her comments. Not ready to take it lying down, Kangna wrote a long post in tabloid, hitting back at Karan’s comments.

Now four months later, the controversy got in the news again. At the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2017 in New York, Karan along with his ‘student’ Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan, who also was present with Karan during the controversial episode, mocked at Kangna Ranaut. All three are star kids – while Karan’s father was reputed filmmaker Yash Johar, Varun Dhawan’s father is the director of comic capers, David Dhawan. Saif’s mother is yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore. All three of them said in unison, “Nepotism rocks” with Varun and Saif even singing the song ‘Bole chudiyan bole kangana’ from KJo’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. To which Karan said, “Kangna nahin bole toh achha hai.”

As expected, the netizens didn’t find this whole act funny. On social media websites, fans went on a rampage, criticizing the trio for their objectionable statements.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, is also from a film family. Her father is the veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and her aunts are also actors, Padmini and Tejaswini Kolhapure. At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar yesterday, a journalist asked her to comment on KJo-Saif-Varun’s comments on nepotism. The actress however didn’t give any statement by simply stating, “I have no idea (about this episode). I don’t watch TV.” Many felt that Shraddha Kapoor was trying to avoid giving a comment since she too is a star-kid and probably doesn’t want to hurt people on both sides. Also, her claim that she doesn’t watch TV doesn’t really seem fair as the entire brouhaha over this incident happened on the internet, where Shraddha is very much active.

Shraddha Kapoor had two releases this year till now. While OK Jaanu with Aditya Roy Kapur failed, Half Girlfriend, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, was a decent success. Haseena Parkar is the biopic of dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It is all set to release on August 18. Interestingly, Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth also plays her sibling in this film.