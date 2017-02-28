Shoot of Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi stalled due to crowd

By now we all know that after his release from prison, Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film will be Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. In fact, the shoot for the same had already commenced in Agra, and director Omung Kumar had taken to twitter to announce the same as well saying, “The shoot has begun and so has the journey of #Bhoomi! Stay tuned for more updates”.

Now we hear that the shoot of the film has run into trouble and has since been stalled. Apparently, the crew of the film had commenced work about 15 kilometres outside Agra to shoot for a wedding sequence. However, on the day of the shoot a horde of Sanjay Dutt fans gathered at the location to catch a glimpse of the star. In fact, the makers were totally unprepared for the extent to which the fans would go to, after they began to create a ruckus on sets to get a glimpse of Dutt.

Owing to this sudden turn of event, the shoot for the day had to be called off, till matters were back in hand. Commenting on the same, a source on sets of the film stated that the crew was shooting at Kaushal Bajpai house in a village called Bamrauli Katara near Agra on Thursday. Being a night shoot there was more than adequate security in place along with Dutt’s own bodyguards, and the state police force. However, as word about Dutt shooting got out, fans from neighbouring villages gathered around the set to meet him, and it wasn’t long before the crowd had multiplied considerably, with some turning unruly.

Following this, the crew were forced to wait out the farce for the safety of Dutt and actress Aditi Rao Hydari who was also a part of the shoot. But despite the prolonged wait, the crowd failed to disperse and ultimately the shoot had to be called off.