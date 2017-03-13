SHOCKING: UK fashion show organizers tell Bipasha Basu to pay 25,000 pounds or face legal action

Readers may recall that a few days back, we had reported about Bipasha Basu being accused of unprofessional behaviour by the UK Fashion show’s organizers (Gurbani Kaur & Ronita Sharma Rekhi). To which, Bipasha Basu’s spokesperson said “the organisers didn’t honour their commitment as promised in terms of hospitality and logistics, on landing Bipasha had to book her own hotel stay. What happened was completely unprofessional on the organizers’ part.”

Well, the latest update on the same is that, both, Gurbani Kaur and Ronita Sharma Rekhi have hit back at Bipasha Basu stating that, if the latter does not compensate for their damages worth 25,000 pounds (Rs. 20 lakhs) in the next 7 days, she would be facing legal action. In the same breath, the show’s co-ordinator Ronita Sharma Rekhi said that, they were bullied by a celebrity (Bipasha Basu), who was extremely unprofessional and unethical towards her commitment.

Watch this space for developments.