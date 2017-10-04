SHOCKING: Udit Narayan claims he hasn’t spoken to his son Aditya yet since the airport incident

Son of veteran singer Udit Narayan and a singer himself, Aditya Narayan recently found himself in the midst of a scandal after a video of him abusing the staff of an airline went viral. The singer, who was apparently asked to pay extra for his excess baggage was seen bargaining it for a lesser amount, which soon led to an altercation between him and a female staff member. Now recently when Udit Narayan was questioned about his son’s behaviour, he not only maintained his cool but also added that he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his son and that he isn’t aware of the complete situation.

According to Udit Narayan, Aditya is a well-behaved child and assured that he has never lost patience in this way before. The singer also asserted that he hasn’t been able to speak to his son regarding the issue since his attempts of reaching out to him haven’t been successful as yet. Reportedly, Aditya hasn’t been receiving his father’s calls nor has he called back as yet. However, despite all the controversies surrounding him, Udit continued to further add that lineage and fame definitely is not the reason for Aditya’s behaviour since the veteran has always believed in simple life, a lesson that he has passed on to his son as well.

At the same time, Udit Narayan also hopes that people will consider this as a one-off incident and forget the same. Further, the 90s singing star went on to talk about social media where every mistake is scrutinized and the smallest mistakes aren’t spared.